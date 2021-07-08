Varnum attorney joins Mary Free Bed board

Varnum attorney Luis Avila recently joined Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital’s board of trustees.

He began his three-year term in June, and he is serving on the board’s executive and finance committees. Mary Free Bed provides inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation services to individuals who have suffered brain injuries, strokes, spinal cord injuries and amputations, among other things.

Avila, who also is a partner at the Varnum’s Grand Rapids office, specializes in labor, employment and immigration issues. He has experience in grievances, arbitrations, collective bargaining negotiations, union drives and matters in front of the National Labor Relations Board and the Michigan Employment Relations Commission.

He chairs Varnum’s diversity, equity and inclusion committee and the Grand Rapids Symphony board. Avila also serves on the boards of the Grand Rapids Downtown Development Authority and the West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.