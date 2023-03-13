Varnum attorney elected to council of State Bar’s Labor and Employment Section

Louis Avila, a partner at Varnum LLP’s Grand Rapids office, has been elected by his peers to serve on the council of the Labor and Employment Section of the State Bar of Michigan.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be elected to the council,” Avila told the Business Journal. “All of the attorneys that sit on the council are true rockstars in the labor and employment field, so I am looking forward to learning from them and working alongside them to advance the council’s mission.”

The Labor and Employment Section, one of several dozen State Bar sections, studies and promotes best practices in labor and employment law and reporting on proposed or necessary legislation affecting the sector.

As the governing body for the section, the council leads in matters affecting labor and employment law in Michigan, including filing amicus briefs in employment law matters before the Michigan Supreme Court.

Avila brings to the council more than 10 years of experience in labor and employment matters. At Varnum, he currently counsels public and private sector employers on a wide variety of workplace matters such as handbook procedures, disciplinary and dispute resolution procedures, discrimination, disability accommodation, wage-hour matters, family medical leave, and harassment and litigation prevention.

Avila also has experience in labor matters before the National Labor Relations Board and the Michigan Employment Relations Commission.

In addition to the State Bar of Michigan, Avila is a member of the American Bar Association, the Grand Rapids Bar Association and the Hispanic Bar Association of Michigan.

He also serves on the boards of the Grand Rapids Downtown Development Authority, Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital, the West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and the Grand Rapids Symphony.