Varnum completes office renovation

A local law office’s remodel features modern upgrades, reflecting the changing needs of its employees as they return to the office.

Varnum recently announced the completion of its Grand Rapids office’s extensive renovation, which began in September 2021 and saw approximately 64,000 square feet and four floors of the building reimagined.

The office, located at 333 Bridge St. NW, started its makeover after the COVID-19 pandemic sent employees home.

Now, Varnum is celebrating the return to work with a newly designed collaborative environment which has added technological advancements and team-centric work spaces. The renovation also includes many adaptations for employees who work remotely or have hybrid schedules, as Varnum embraces change in its workplace environment.

“As we made the transition back to in-office work, we wanted to create a first-class environment to help facilitate collaboration,” said Varnum Chair Ron DeWaard. “The renovation addresses the new work arrangements that evolved during COVID, as well as creating a comfortable and inviting office atmosphere.”

The renovation features nine new team rooms, equipped with monitors and technology to accommodate remote meetings, as well as a “plug-and-play” environment for employees with a laptop.

Streamlined furnishings include sit/stand workstations for everyone in the office and the ability to easily transition from office to remote work options. New lighting, color and art provide a warm ambience, and the overall design maximizes the expansive views from Bridgewater Place.

Varnum’s reception floor at the top of the building features West Michigan-made furnishings and a renovated outdoor deck with soft seating, decorative planters and a pergola. The firm frequently hosts client and organizational gatherings throughout the summer months on its outdoor deck. The office space was revealed at the firm’s annual Top of the Terrace party in September.

The office also offers a putting green and shuffleboard table, as well as social spaces on each floor where employees can congregate. These spaces include coffee, tea and soft drink stations and television monitors.

This completed renovation comes on the heels of several new technology upgrades in other Varnum offices, as well as the completed move of the firm’s Birmingham office in June, which more than doubled the size of that office.

“Our new office spaces in Birmingham and Grand Rapids are reflections of our commitment to providing an inviting atmosphere that supports collaboration between offices and with clients,” said Varnum Executive Partner Scott Hill. “Coming on the heels of our expansion in Ann Arbor and Florida, we are excited to have vibrant, bustling offices where we can come together and build momentum.”