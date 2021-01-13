Varnum lawyer recognized as Go To Business Lawyer

Michigan Lawyers Weekly named Varnum corporate attorney Seth Ashby as a Go To Business Lawyer.

The new program is designed to acknowledge attorneys who are nominated by their peers because they are knowledgeable about case laws, statutes, regulations in their practice field and have received client referrals.

Ashby has been leading a mergers and acquisitions team at the firm since 2013 handling the activity of a leading global insurance broker, which has resulted in approximately 500 acquisitions, including several transactions between $100 million and $400 million and two liquidity events that implied multibillion-dollar valuations.

One of the acquisitions that Ashby represented was of a Chinese publicly listed company that acquired a southeast Michigan designer and manufacturer of conveyor and material handling systems. That was the client’s first acquisition in North America.

Another acquisition that Ashby represented was a family-owned medical device contract manufacturer selling a controlling stake to a financial buyer.

Both acquisitions involved an opposing counsel from a global law firm.

Ashby also serves on several community boards and was appointed leader of Varnum’s corporate practice team in 2019.