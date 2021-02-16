Varnum names executive director

Varnum LLP welcomed Patrick J. Reid to serve as its executive director.

He is tasked with leading the firm’s administrative staff while working with the firm’s policy and executive committees.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Patrick to the firm,” said Ron DeWaard, Varnum chair. “His experience overseeing the growth and innovation of multiple organizations combined with his strong fiscal background will serve us well as he leads our firm’s strategic projects.”

Prior to joining the law firm, Reid served in numerous senior executive roles in different Grand Rapids organizations for more than 25 years, including at Mission Point Healthcare Services, Reid Healthcare Consulting, Alliance Physical Therapy Partners, Agility Health, Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital and Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan, among others.

Reid has led and managed mergers, divestitures and acquisitions while serving as CFO and CEO at those organizations. He also has experience in human resource oversight, IT infrastructure management, financial reporting/analytics, compliance issues and strategic planning.

Reid earned his Master of Arts in accountancy/tax and his Bachelor of Arts degree in accounting from the University of Tennessee.