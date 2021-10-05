Varnum opens Florida office

Varnum opened its first Florida office in the Fifth Third Center in Naples.

“Establishing a presence in Florida is a natural extension for us, given our strong client base in the region,” said Varnum Chair Ron DeWaard. “We are optimistic about our continued growth, both in terms of new clients and of attorneys who wish to join a progressive and growing firm.”

The Naples office at 999 Vanderbilt Beach Road is Varnum’s first office outside of Michigan; however, Varnum Executive Partner Scott Hill said the firm has a significant number of business and corporate clients based in the state as well as individuals who have either retired to or are spending winter in the southwest Florida area.

“In addition to serving existing clients in Naples, we are excited about the opportunity to further our presence and visibility in southwest Florida,” Hill said. “It is a growth market, and the opportunities in key areas such as real estate, corporate, finance and emerging technologies are a great fit for our firm.”

The Florida office will be led by Thomas W. Foster, real estate and corporate partner for the firm. He will be accompanied by nearly 12 attorneys including HOA, condominium and estate planning attorney Steven Adamczyk and associate attorney Gerardo Ortega. Adamczyk and Ortega recently joined Varnum from Florida firms.

“It’s been very fulfilling to not only launch the Naples office, but to see a strong response from the business community from day one,” Forster said. “I’m happy to be here, proud of the work we’re doing and looking forward to continued growth and new opportunities.”