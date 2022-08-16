Varnum partner accepted into American College of Mortgage Attorneys

A local real estate attorney joined a group of nationally recognized lawyers.

Peter Schmidt, a real estate attorney specializing in commercial real estate, construction and property development transactions in Grand Rapids, recently was accepted as a fellow by the American College of Mortgage Attorneys (ACMA).

The ACMA is a professional group of 500 real estate attorneys across the U.S. who are experts in their field.

To be considered for ACMA membership, a qualified lawyer must be nominated by an ACMA fellow and must meet their criteria. Fellows have distinguished themselves as practitioners in the field of real estate mortgage law through their skills and practice experience, bar association activities, lecturing, authoring articles and program materials, participation in the legislative process, and writing briefs and/or arguing cases that are significant to mortgage transactions.

A graduate of the University of Wisconsin Law School, Schmidt represents individual landowners, real estate developers, municipalities, schools, churches, businesses, and real estate developers.

He has 15 years of experience in his field and is active in a variety of professional organizations, including the Michigan Economic Developers Association, the Building Owners and Managers Association and the International Council of Shopping Centers.

He previously was recognized as a top lawyer in real estate by Grand Rapids Magazine and as a Rising Star by Michigan Super Lawyers.

Schmidt will be inducted as a fellow at ACMA’s 44th Annual Meeting in September in Park City, Utah.