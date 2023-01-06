Varnum promotes six attorneys to partners

1 of 6

A Grand Rapids-based law firm has started 2023 strong, electing six new partners from various practices.

Varnum attorneys Regan Gibson, Timothy Gordon, Herman Hofman, Robert Huff, William Thompson and Rebecca Wrock were recently elected to the partnership.

“We are very proud to welcome each of these attorneys to the partnership,” Varnum Chair Ron DeWaard said in a release. “In addition to their proven legal ability, each of them brings a unique background and experience to their practice as well as to the larger firm.”

Gibson is a litigation attorney and represents clients in civil and criminal litigation matters and internal investigations. Prior to receiving her law degree, Gibson was a paralegal specialist in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, where she served in the Violent Crime and Narcotics Trafficking Section. A graduate of Georgetown University Law Center, Gibson received her undergraduate degree from Smith College. She joined Varnum in 2019.

Corporate attorney Gordon focuses on mergers and acquisitions and general corporate counseling. He graduated from the Maurer School of Law at Indiana University, earned a Master of Business Administration degree and an undergraduate degree from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University. During law school, Gordon served as an intern with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in the Division of Corporation Finance. He joined Varnum in 2021.

Hofman is a litigation attorney with extensive courtroom experience who advises companies in a variety of industries on legal matters in individual and class-action contexts. Hofman served as a law clerk for Chief Judge Robert Jonker of the District Court for the Western District of Michigan before joining Varnum in 2017. Hofman is a graduate of Michigan State University College of Law and received his undergraduate degree from Dordt University in Iowa.

Huff is a member of Varnum’s Estate Planning Practice Team. He joined Varnum in 2017 after practicing in Florida for several years and frequently counsels clients who own property or relocate to Florida. Huff received his law degree from the University of Michigan Law School and attended the University of Chicago for his undergraduate degree.

A Wayne State University Law School graduate, Thompson is a member of the Litigation Team and primarily focuses on complex commercial, tax and insolvency litigation. Prior to his legal career, Thompson served with the United States Marine Corps as a Staff Sergeant from 2004-08, during which time he was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan. Thompson joined Varnum in 2015. He earned his undergraduate degree at Wayne State University School of Business Administration.

Wrock is a member of Varnum’s Estate Planning Practice Team. She joined Varnum in 2019 and is licensed in Michigan and Florida. Wrock holds an LLM in taxation from the University of Alabama Law School in addition to her law degree from Wayne State University Law School and undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan.

“Our newest partners bring perspectives informed by their diverse backgrounds, including military service and government experience,” Varnum Executive Partner Scott Hill said in a statement. “We are pleased to welcome this talented group with their distinctive skills to the firm.”