Varnum steps up diversity efforts with Mansfield Rule certification

Varnum LLP is anxious to put into practice what it learned about diversity, equity and inclusion over the past year.

The Grand Rapids-based law firm was part of Diversity Lab’s 5th Mansfield Rule cohort, delving into a yearlong program that led to Varnum’s first Mansfield Rule 5.0 certification.

Luis Avila, chair of the firm’s DEI committee, called this a “big moment” for the firm, but stressed it is just the first step in creating a more inclusive environment.

He said the past year’s program was rigorous but has helped place the firm in a position to better recruit and, more importantly, retain a more diverse workforce.

“Unlike most law firm (DEI) efforts where you really put emphasis on recruiting, getting people in the door that are diverse and will help diversify the ranks of your firm, this is a slightly different focus,” Avila said of the Mansfield certification process. “(It) is really focused on not just recruitment, but really more about representation at the firm’s leadership level, which I think is really cool. If you diversify your leadership, then the rest of the firm will follow.”

According to Diversity Lab, the goal of the Mansfield Rule is to boost and sustain diversity in leadership through three main pillars:

Shifting cultures and mindsets through data tracking, advancement process transparency, and considering a broad slate of 30-50% underrepresented talent for all leadership roles and the activities that lead to leadership

Sharing knowledge to work together, learn together and succeed together as a community

Increasing the marketplace visibility and economic power of underrepresented talent through Mansfield client forums, diverse partners directory and more

Avila said the program focused on 12 different categories of DEI improvement that were tracked over the course of a year. He said categories included “anything from lateral partner recruitment to senior associate recruitment, partner promotions, compensation, practice team leaders or office leaders.”

Across the 12 categories, Varnum was required to consider at least 30% of potential candidates from a diverse pool of underrepresented populations, including women lawyers, underrepresented racial and ethnic lawyers, LGBTQ+ lawyers and lawyers with disabilities, when hiring, appointing or promoting to leadership positions.

Throughout the year, Varnum worked with Diversity Lab to recruit from a wider range of candidates and help the firm connect with others to share insights, knowledge and strategies to encourage each other.

“We would hop on calls almost on a monthly basis to basically just touch base with other participants and say, ‘All right, what are you doing that’s working? What are you doing that’s not working? And let’s learn from each other,’” Avila said. “That was really valuable.”

The work that Varnum put in to achieve the certification is crucial to helping the firm diversify at all levels. According to Avila, DEI efforts tend to stagnate at higher-level positions, something that the firm’s DEI committee is working to change.

“We’ve gotten really good, I think, at Varnum at being intentional about our recruiting efforts,” Avila said. “Our previous six (or) seven entry level associate classes were pretty diverse and so we’re doing a really good job in that. But then as you advance and you go up and you look at our income partners, equity partners and our managing committees, they become less diverse. I think that is where we were really excited about this particular process because we thought, ‘All right, this will help us with those efforts.’ Once you get diverse attorneys in the door, are we being intentional about giving them the opportunities that will help them stay here? Will (we) help (them) create a career here? And that’s where this is particularly important to us.”

In addition to following Diversity Lab’s Mansfield Certification program, Varnum also spent some time scrutinizing its workplace culture and practices, hiring a consultant to do a deep dive into the firm’s structure. Avila said this is something that he is “really proud of.” From this deep dive, the Varnum DEI committee was able to gain feedback to help them create a plan to help focus on Varnum’s four DEI pillars: recruiting, retention, education and communication.

Varnum is only the second Michigan law firm to achieve Mansfield certification, and according to Avila, is the only firm in West Michigan to do so.

“It’s cool to be a leader in that space,” he said. “(We’d) like to see more firms doing it, and I think they will, I think this is gaining traction nationwide.”

The numbers support that statement.

Diversity Lab launched Mansfield Rule’s pilot certification program 1.0 in 2017. That year, more than 40 U.S. firms took part in the program, which focused on considering at least 30% women lawyers and underrepresented racial and ethnic lawyers for leadership roles. Since then, Diversity Lab has broadened its requirements for certification, and has retained over 35 firms that have continued their certification for over five years.

As of 2022, there are more than 270 U.S. and Canadian law firms, 15 U.K. law firms and 75 legal departments participating in the certification process.

Avila said this year’s certification is just one step in what he sees as a continuing process of diversification at Varnum. The firm already has signed on for Mansfield Rule Certification 6.0.

“We decided, well, good for us. We did a good job for one year, but that’s not going to solve any long-term issues,” Avila said of the decision to pursue another year of certification. “We’ve got to do this again and be more intentional, making sure that this is an annual process that we’re doing. So, we signed up for the next cohort.”

Despite the long road and hard work ahead, Avila said he is encouraged by the progress he has seen in the last few years at Varnum and added the firm has supported his personal success since he joined.

“I’m a minority, I’m Hispanic,” he said. “It would be easy when I came into Varnum 11 (or) 12 years ago to say, ‘Oh, well, you know, I don’t see a whole lot of Hispanic partners at Varnum. And so I don’t see a career path,’ but Varnum was very intentional about helping me succeed, giving me opportunities (and) putting me in the right positions to succeed. And that matters a lot.”

