Varnum welcomes four associate attorneys

Varnum LLP added associate attorneys Justin A. Allen, Tuo (Paul) Wang, William J. Whalen and Yezi (Amy) Yan, to its Grand Rapids office. They all served as summer associates at the firm.

Allen has experience in litigation and corporate law matters. Prior to joining Varnum, he served as an intern for the U.S. Magistrate Judge Phillip J. Green of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan. Allen received his Juris Doctor from Vanderbilt University Law School in 2020.

While he was in law school, he worked in the criminal practice clinic and represented indigent defendants in criminal court. Allen also worked at a state government lobbying firm in Lansing prior to going to law school. Allen received his Bachelor of Arts from Michigan State University.

Wang, who has experience in corporate and litigation matters, graduated from New York University School of Law in 2020. Wang served as a judicial intern for the Honorable Michael D. Hegarty of the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado and has worked with numerous nonprofit organizations. A graduate of Hope College, he is fluent in Mandarin Chinese.

Whalen has experience in litigation, labor and employment legal matters. He worked as an intern at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s legal unit, where he analyzed investigatory files and provided research on employment discrimination, harassment and retaliation matters.

While a law student at the University of Notre Dame Law School in Indiana, he served as an intern for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan. Whalen received his J.D. in 2020 and his B.A. from Loyola University Chicago.

Yan is versed in corporate tax and litigation matters, serving as an associate at an econometric research firm. Yan was a research assistant at Wayne State Law School in Detroit, where she graduated with her J.D. in 2020. She earned her B.A. from Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts. Yan is fluent in Mandarin, her native language, and has moderate proficiency in Japanese.