Warner attorney named American Bar Foundation fellow

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP partner Amanda M. Fielder was named a fellow of the American Bar Foundation.

The American Bar Foundation (ABF) is made up of attorneys, judges, law faculty and legal scholars whose public and private careers have demonstrated a dedication to the highest principles of the legal profession and the welfare of their communities.

Fielder was nominated by peers and elected by the board of the ABF. Fellows are limited to 1% of licensed lawyers in a jurisdiction and support the research of the ABF through annual contributions and sponsor seminars and events of direct relevance to the legal profession.

Along with being a partner, Fielder co-chairs Warner’s Employment Litigation Practice Group at its Grand Rapids office. She defends employers against claims of discrimination, harassment, retaliation and wrongful discharge, as well as other statutory, contract and tort-related employment claims.

In addition, Fielder counsels and defends clients in cases involving consumer claims and supply chain disputes, including pricing disputes, breach of warranty claims and injunction actions.

She also serves as board chair of Solutions to End Exploitation, is a board member for Children’s Advocacy Center, is on the advisory council for Inner City Christian Federation and is a member of the Grand Rapids Bar Association, State Bar of Michigan, Federal Bar Association and American Bar Association.

Fielder earned a bachelor’s degree from Western Michigan University and her Juris Doctor from the Michigan State University College of Law.