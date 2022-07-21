Warner named leading law firm for 20th consecutive year

1 of 7

A local law firm was named one of the top firms in the state.

Chambers USA named Warner, Norcross + Judd one of Michigan’s leading law firms in 2022, making this the 20th consecutive year the firm has been recognized.

The firm scored highly in the areas of corporate, general commercial litigation, employee benefits and executive compensation, and real estate.

Several lawyers were recognized specifically for their work in those areas:

Douglas Dozeman, general commercial litigation

Anthony Kolenic Jr., employee benefits and executive compensation

Mary Jo Larson, employee benefits and executive compensation

Heidi Lyon, employee benefits and executive compensation

Justin Stemple, employee benefits and executive compensation

Stephen Waterbury, corporate/M&A

Lisa Zimmer, employee benefits and executive compensation

Chambers USA, which highlights top firms and attorneys in each state, is published annually by London-based Chambers and Partners, a legal directory that ranks the most outstanding law firms and lawyers in over 180 jurisdictions throughout the world.