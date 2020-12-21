Warner Norcross adds associate attorney

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP welcomed associate attorney Lucy J. McManaman to its Grand Rapids office.

McManaman is working on a variety of legal matters before she selects a particular practice group. Before being admitted into the State Bar of Michigan, McManaman was a law student intern for the State Bar of Michigan Access to Justice Initiative. She also was a Spanish language intern for Justice for our Neighbors in Beverly Hills, Michigan.

McManaman graduated from Michigan State University College of Law in 2020, where she earned her Juris Doctor. She received her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Michigan in Latin American and Caribbean studies.