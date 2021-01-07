Warner Norcross announces two new partners

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP named Thomas M. Amon and Kelly R. Hollingsworth partners at the firm’s Grand Rapids office.

“We are pleased to have Tom and Kelly join the partnership,” said Douglas A. Dozeman, managing partner of Warner. “They are wonderful attorneys who understand the critical importance of providing exceptional client service. We look forward to their continued success as strong advocates for our clients and our firm.”

Amon is a ligation attorney who focuses on class action defense, real property litigation and tax disputes lawsuits.

He is a member of the American Bar Association, Federal Bar Association, State Bar of Michigan and Grand Rapids Bar Association. Amon is currently serving on the board of the Kent County Parks Foundation as the executive secretary.

He earned his Juris Doctor from the Wayne State University Law School after he received his bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University.

Hollingsworth focuses her practice on general business and information technology matters. She specializes in commercial contracting, cybersecurity, and data privacy and e-commerce issues.

She is a member of the American Bar Association and State Bar of Michigan. She also serves on the board of the West Michigan Spartans and as a member of the Grand Rapids Bar Association’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee.

Hollingsworth received her bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University and her law degree from Northwestern University.