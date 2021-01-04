Warner Norcross attorney named Go To Lawyer

Warner Norcross + Judd partner Jeffrey S. Battershall was named one of Michigan Lawyers Weekly’s inaugural class of Michigan Go To Lawyers for 2020.

Go To Lawyers, who are nominated by peers, are recognized as legal experts in their field — one who knows the case law, statutes and regulations clients will encounter. They also are lawyers who receive a lot of referrals from their peers in the legal profession because of their expertise and accomplishments.

Battershall specializes in business and corporate law. He assists health institutions, large publicly traded companies and smaller privately owned companies in contracts, general corporate law, transactions, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, licensing and distribution arrangements.

The Grand Rapids attorney co-chairs the law firm’s health law practice group. He helps lead a team of 26 attorneys who serve as general counsel to hospitals, physicians and physician groups, nursing homes, health insurance companies and other providers of health care services.

Warner Norcross + Judd was again named among the top 10 health law firms of the Midwest by the American Bar Association with Battershall at the helm.