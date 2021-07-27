Warner Norcross + Judd opens new Kalamazoo office

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP opened a new Kalamazoo office on the entire seventh floor of the Warner Building, located at 180 E Water St. in downtown Kalamazoo.

Twenty-two attorneys and staff will work in the new office. The 13,720-square-foot office space is a consolidation of an office and the firm’s eDiscovery Center. The space includes 20 individual offices for attorneys, two walking offices with treadmill desks, the eDiscovery Center, which will be utilized by 12 full-time and eDiscovery project managers and staff attorneys, three conference rooms, an outdoor patio and parking spaces for clients and visitors.

“We are delighted to welcome our clients and the community to visit our new offices in this incredible building,” said Josie Cekola Boucher, executive partner in charge of the Kalamazoo office. “This location is in the heart of downtown and demonstrates Warner’s commitment to our community.

“We are also delighted to consolidate two offices into one that we have designed to meet the needs of our clients, attorneys and staff today – and for many years to come. We envision our new space will become a business hub within downtown Kalamazoo, a destination where clients and nonprofits can host meetings and a desired location for social gatherings.”

Warner Norcross + Judd will share the seven-story, mixed-use building, with Southwest Michigan First, Stryker Johnston Foundation, the Kalamazoo Promise, Communities in Schools of Kalamazoo and apartment tenants. All the occupants of the Warner Building will have access to a gym and fitness room.

The Kalamazoo office is the third new office Warner has opened in 2021. In April, the group opened a new Detroit office and an office in Bloomfield Hills.

“Since opening our first Kalamazoo office in 2013, we have grown tremendously in response to the needs of our clients in Southwest Michigan,” Boucher said. “This move enables us to continue our growth and better serve our clients. The functional design and leading-edge technology of our new space will enable our team to work more effectively and efficiently, enhancing the value we provide to clients.

“We also appreciate the opportunity to share space with our clients and community partners. Several of our attorneys serve on boards or committees of our new neighbors, which will provide further opportunities for collaboration and connection.”