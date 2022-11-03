Warner Norcross + Judd ranked among best firms nationwide

A local law firm was ranked No. 1 nationwide in 34 areas of law, according to a U.S. News & World Report list.

Grand Rapids-based law firm Warner Norcross + Judd LLP was named No. 1 in 2023 Best Law Firms by Best Lawyers and U.S. News & World Report.

The firm was recognized for its litigation work in the areas of regulatory enforcement and environmental law. Additionally, six of its offices received top-tier ratings in multiple practice areas.

The rankings are based on an evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer reviews from leading attorneys and other criteria, including firm practice areas, expertise, responsiveness, integrity, litigation and major legal matters, cost-effectiveness, civility, pro bono commitment and diversity.

Warner also was recognized in the top tier of law firms in Grand Rapids in 34 areas of the law, including appellate practice, copyright, employee benefits, health care and real estate, among others.

Additionally, Warner’s Bloomfield Hills, Detroit, Kalamazoo, Lansing and Midland offices were recognized.

The Bloomfield Hills office was recognized for bankruptcy and creditors rights/insolvency and reorganization, corporate, real estate, trusts and estates, family law and intellectual property litigation.

The Detroit office was recognized for bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights/insolvency and reorganization, business organizations, including LLCs and partnerships, commercial, corporate, environmental, health care, trust and estates, bankruptcy litigation and more.

The Lansing office was recognized for its government relations practice and commercial, construction and environmental litigation.

In the Bay region, Warner’s Midland office was recognized for bankruptcy and creditors rights/insolvency and reorganization law.

The Kalamazoo office was recognized for commercial law and antitrust litigation.

Other Grand Rapids law firms named in the 2023 Best Law Firms list of national rankings include the following:

Barnes and Thornburg

Bodman

Clark Hill

Dykema Gossett

Dickinson Wright

Jackson Lewis

Honigman

Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone

Warner also had 108 attorneys listed in The Best Lawyers in America 2023. Attorneys from each of the firm’s nine offices were featured in the 2023 listings, which were released earlier this year.

Best Lawyers, which produces an annual peer review of attorneys, has partnered with the U.S. News & World Report for the past decade to conduct extensive surveys of attorneys included in the rankings and gather feedback from clients on the evaluation criteria.