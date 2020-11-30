Warner Norcross named top 10 health law firm for third time

Warner Norcross + Judd 1 of 2

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP was the only West Michigan firm to be named one of the top 10 health law firms in the Midwest by the American Bar Association.

This was the firm’s third time being named to the list, which recognizes 10 health law firms across five regions with the largest number of members in the ABA’s Health Law Section.

Warner has 26 attorneys who are members of the firm’s Health Law Practice Group at different offices. They serve as general counsels to hospitals across the state and provide legal services to hospitals, physicians and physician groups, pharmacies, academic health centers, nursing homes, health plans and other providers of health care services.

The attorneys specialize in different areas of health law, including corporate planning, regulatory and reimbursement compliance, licensing, certification, accreditation, medical staff administration, physician recruiting, joint ventures, criminal and civil white-collar defense, peer-review actions, reimbursement matters, antitrust and other issues.