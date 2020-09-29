Warner Norcross welcomes new executive

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP named Paul Boehms its new executive director.

He will work alongside and succeed Bruce Clearing Sky Christensen, who will end his career at Warner in February after serving as the firm’s executive director for nearly 34 years.

“Bruce has overseen the strategic direction and day-to-day operations of the firm for more than three decades, working alongside seven managing partners to build Warner’s reputation and standing as the leading law firm in Michigan,” said Douglas A. Dozeman, managing partner. “We will miss his wise counsel, his friendship and his kindness.

Boehms will be co-located in Grand Rapids and Southfield. In his new role, he will provide strategic direction and oversight of the day-to-day operations of Warner, which has 230-plus attorneys practicing in 14 industry groups and 27 specialized practice areas in eight offices across the state.

The Troy native will be responsible for the firm’s finance, information technology, human resources, business development/marketing, recruiting, pricing and process improvement, cultural cultivation, strategic planning, facilities management, contract negotiations and other related areas.

“Paul comes to us with truly impressive credentials. He has more than 20 years of experience in client service, operations and finance, first with Deloitte and then with Clark Hill. Just as importantly as his technical expertise, Paul understands the value we place on culture and will be a good steward of our culture and our brand. We are so very pleased to have Paul join Warner.”

Boehms was the business director for two business units at the Grand Rapids-based law firm Clark Hill. While there, he founded and led a subsidiary for human resources consulting.

He previously worked at Deloitte, an international company that provides audit and assurance, tax, consulting and risk and financial advisory services. Boehms held several roles for Deloitte’s largest global business unit. He was responsible for financial control and analysis and led global strategic initiatives on behalf of the group, including data analytics, innovation and Fortune Global 500 audit pursuit teams.

Boehms also has experience as a consultant to multiple Fortune Global 500 manufacturing and health care companies in more than 30 countries, working in roles that focused on operational excellence, post-merger integration, program leadership and data analytics.

He is a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt, which enabled him to increase profitability, reduce or eliminate waste and improve key performance indicators for multiple clients.

Boehms is a graduate of Wheaton College and Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.