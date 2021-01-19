West Michigan judge elected vice-chairperson

The Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission has elected Hon. Jon Hulsing to serve as its vice-chairperson.

Hulsing has been serving as a member of the Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission since Jan. 1, 2019. He was elected vice-chairperson on Jan. 11, the final year of his two-year term.

His term will expire on Dec. 31.

The commission reviews “written requests for investigation that allege judicial misconduct or disability. After a preliminary investigation of the facts and circumstances, the commission can then determine whether a formal complaint should be filed against a judge.”

Along with serving as the new vice-chairperson on the commission, Hulsing is currently serving as a judge for the 20th Circuit Court in Ottawa County. He was first appointed by Governor Jennifer Granholm in 2006 to the Ottawa County Circuit Court. Since then, he was re-elected twice.

He also is the chief judge pro tempore and serves in the general civil/criminal division of the court and previously served in the family division.

Hulsing was formerly a police officer and was in private practice for six years and also an assistant prosecuting attorney in Ottawa County for eight years.

He is a member of the Michigan Judges’ Association and has represented the eye witness identification task force of the State Bar of Michigan. Hulsing serves as a board member of 70 X 7 Life Recovery, a Christian organization providing addiction recovery, employment and mentoring support for parolees and probationers.

Alongside Hulsing, Hon. Karen Fort Hood was elected as chairperson. She is the first African American woman to chair the commission since it was created in 1969. Judge Harold Hood was the first, and only other, African American chosen to chair the commission between 1988-1990. Fort Hood and Harold Hood are not related.

Fort Hood also sits on the Michigan Court of Appeals. James Burdick, Esq. also was elected to serve as secretary of the commission.