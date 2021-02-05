West Michigan programs receive $150K in Project Safe Neighborhoods funding

Some West Michigan communities are recipients of $152,430 in Project Safe Neighborhoods grant funds from the Department of Justice to support the reduction and prevention of violent crimes.

A committee of local prosecutors and law enforcement departments from Battle Creek, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and Muskegon collectively worked with community members and nongovernmental organizations to focus on the reduction and prevention of violent crimes by supporting a combination of community-based violence prevention programs and law enforcement efforts in specific geographic areas in districts identified as the most at-risk through data collection and analysis.

Programs in Benton Harbor and Lansing also received funding.

The committee decided to allocate Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) grant funding to the following programs: