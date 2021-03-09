WMU Cooley Law School ranks 20th in female enrollment

Western Michigan University Cooley Law School was ranked in the top 20 law schools for female enrollment in 2020 by Enjuris, an independent legal resource.

In its annual report “Law School Rankings by Female Enrollment (2020),” Cooley Law School was ranked 20th with a female enrollment of 61.02%.

According to Enjuris, women outnumbered men in law school classrooms across the United States in 2020 for the fifth year in a row. In 2016, women enrolling in Juris Doctor programs were over 50% for the first time and, in 2020, made up 54.09% of all students.

The top 20 law schools for female enrollment: