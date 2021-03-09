WMU Cooley Law School ranks 20th in female enrollment

Western Michigan University Cooley Law School was ranked in the top 20 law schools for female enrollment in 2020 by Enjuris, an independent legal resource.
In its annual report “Law School Rankings by Female Enrollment (2020),” Cooley Law School was ranked 20th with a female enrollment of 61.02%.
According to Enjuris, women outnumbered men in law school classrooms across the United States in 2020 for the fifth year in a row. In 2016, women enrolling in Juris Doctor programs were over 50% for the first time and, in 2020, made up 54.09% of all students.
The top 20 law schools for female enrollment:
- NC Central University (69.38%)
- Northwestern University School of Law (69.13%)
- Howard University (65.65%)
- New England Law Boston (64.95%)
- Belmont University College of Law (64.18%)
- CUNY School of Law (63.54%)
- American University (63.53%)
- Thomas University (63.39%)
- University of the District of Columbia (63.33%)
- University of Washington (63.20%)
- Seattle U School of Law (62.97%)
- Florida A&M University College of Law (62.71%)
- UC Davis (62.38%)
- Pace University Elisabeth Haub School of Law (62.36%)
- Inter American University of Puerto Rico School of Law (62.31%)
- Texas Southern University (61.94%)
- University of Maryland (61.59%)
- Southern University (61.18%)
- Elon University (61.17%)
- WMU Cooley (61.02%)
