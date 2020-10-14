WMU Cooley Law school shuttering Grand Rapids campus

Western Michigan University Cooley Law School’s Grand Rapids campus will close Aug. 31, pending approval by its accrediting agencies.

The closure is a part of WMU Cooley Law School’s decision to consolidate all of its Michigan campuses into one central location in Lansing. This decision follows other changes.

Last year, Cooley Law School, which has campuses in Michigan and Florida, began consolidating its multicampus footprint by merging its Auburn Hills campus with its other Michigan locations to align with changes taking place in the legal education market.

“The recent board action was the appropriate decision as demand for a legal education continues to vacillate,” said James McGrath, president and dean for WMU Cooley. “We are focusing on providing a quality practical legal education to students who will truly diversify the legal profession.”

WMU Cooley cut tuition by 21% for the 2020-21 academic year.