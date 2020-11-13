WMU, Cooley Law School to sever ties

Western Michigan University will end its affiliation with Thomas M. Cooley Law School in November 2023.

The law school will no longer have the WMU name.

“The affiliation with Cooley made sense at a time when new ventures for extending the university’s reach could be explored and given time to mature,” WMU President Edward Montgomery said. “Today, the pandemic is impacting every aspect of our lives. It is transforming higher education in ways that will have lasting effects on our sector and WMU. As a result, we are focusing on our core mission as we chart a course for an even stronger post-pandemic WMU.”

“I appreciate WMU’s need to focus on its core mission during this period,” WMU Cooley President James McGrath said. “WMU Cooley is also refining its program in the face of COVID-19, and these efforts will expand upon our recent innovations. Since my arrival last year, we have embraced modern teaching techniques, increased our admissions profile, decreased tuition by 21% and consolidated our footprint into two campuses. The end of the affiliation will not affect our ability to continue to deliver a quality student experience as we have over the course of our 48-year history.”

According to the law school, the affiliation WMU and Cooley Law School adopted in 2013 calls for a three-year transition period before ending.

Under that agreement, both institutions have remained independent entities and each has independent governance, as overseen by separate boards. The agreement does not involve financial transactions or financial support.

The separation will not affect the operation of either institution, per the law school.

This news follows a series of other announcements, including consolidating all of its Michigan campuses into one central location in Lansing.

Cooley Law School’s Grand Rapids campus is set to close Aug. 31.