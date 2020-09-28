WMU Cooley named in national top 10 list

Western Michigan University Cooley Law School was named a top 10 law school for racial and ethnic minority enrollment in 2019 by Enjuris, a collection of independent legal resources for legal professionals.

According to the Law School Enrollment by Race & Ethnicity report, Black students enrolled at WMU Cooley Law School in 2019 represented 22.4% of its total student enrollment.

Cooley, which has campuses in Michigan and Florida, was ranked in the top 10 along with Howard University in Washington D.C., Southern University in Louisiana and the University of North Texas-Dallas.

Howard University’s Black student enrollment was 80.9%, Southern University’s was 57.5% and University of North Texas-Dallas’ was 16.5%.

During the 2019 fall term, 43.3% of the students enrolled at Cooley Law School were of minority groups and 30 students were from a foreign country. Additionally, 59.6% of those enrolled at that time were women. Nearly 80% of students were enrolled part time, and they ranged from 19 to 70 years old.

According to Enjuris, the enrollment of law students of color has declined from 31.21% in 2018 to 31.01%. Nevertheless, the percentage of law students of color has increased throughout the nation over the past few decades. In 1987, the national law student of color population was 11.23% and rose to 20.57% in 2000.