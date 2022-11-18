A beacon of hockey culture in Grand Rapids

Driving eastbound on Michigan Avenue NE away from the Medical Mile, there’s a relic of the past: a big Howies Hockey Tape logo on the side of a building.

Whether a Grand Rapidian has played hockey or not, there’s a strong chance the name rings a bell, if only because of that large logo. That logo is not where Howies Hockey Tape is located anymore, but it’s where it was started by Howard Max Sieplinga’s father — in his old photo studio.

The dad started an e-commerce business selling hockey tape to help satisfy the constant need of tape to fuel his son’s budding hockey career. Howard Max Sieplinga, who goes by Max and won Division III National Player of the Year while playing hockey at Calvin University, took over the company following his graduation in 2006.

In 2013, when GRBJ first featured Howies Hockey Tape, it was found on the benches of seven National Hockey League teams and in a large majority of American Hockey League and NCAA team locker rooms.

Now, aside from “three or four holdouts,” Howies Hockey Tape is found on pretty much every hockey bench across the United States and sold in every country that plays hockey, including South Africa, Japan and China. The company, now located on 36th Street SE, has grown from five full-time employees in 2013 to 30, some in an office outside of Toronto.

Back in 2013, Sieplinga said an NHL team might spend $30,000 a year on hockey tape.

The growth of a company in a market Sieplinga feels he almost just stumbled into has kept him humble.

“It feels awesome,” Sieplinga said. “Honestly, we don’t do anything special. We really don’t. We do the little things really well. And I’m shocked because it seems like a lot of businesses don’t do the things that take a little effort, so we’re just a little more diligent.

“If we say we’re going to do something, we do it. Customer service has remained the absolutely utmost principle and we never skimp on quality. We had great tape in 2013, but we have arguably better tape now.”

Beyond tape, the past decade has seen Howies Hockey Tape expand into new products in the hockey space, including practice jerseys and socks, team apparel and growing some of its first offshoots like stick wax and skate guards.

He also said lifestyle apparel, like Howies-branded sweatshirts, sweatpants and hats, are a hot seller and a place for growth as dedicated customers continue to stack up.

But perhaps most exciting for Sieplinga is the expansion into the overall athletic tape market. That journey started about five years ago with Howies Athletic Tape.

“Hockey is our roots, but we love sports in general and we saw an opportunity to make a higher quality of tape for taping ankles, wrists and other uses,” he said. “That is growing a lot faster than the hockey side now. It’s a fun new market and a bigger marketplace because hockey is such a niche sport.

“Now, with athletic tape, every high school is a potential customer.”

Howies Athletic Tape can be found on the sidelines of multiple Big Ten football programs, including Michigan State University and University of Michigan. He said it’s also used by several National Football League teams.

Howies Hockey Tape now has grown enough to where Sieplinga has gone from packing the boxes and making sales calls himself to being more of a coach. He seems to enjoy that, watching a young team grow around him.

Without a doubt, tape is an incredibly niche market, whether for hockey or other sports. Many spectators might look at it during a game without a second thought. But it’s turned a Grand Rapids-based operation into a multimillion-dollar company servicing some of the biggest names in sports.

At times, Sieplinga will sit back and ponder how he ended up behind that desk.

“I look at the big companies like Nike or Lululemon and just think, they have all the answers and we’re just dudes sitting around saying, ‘If we want a beanie, how do we do a beanie,’ and get up and figure it out,” he said. “But we have plenty of room for growth in the future and I see us getting bigger.”

