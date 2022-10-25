A ‘resilient new era’ for Michigan manufacturing

Despite current supply chain and economic unpredictability, the state of manufacturing in Michigan has the potential to remain strong.

Earlier this month, the Economic Club of Grand Rapids hosted a presentation and panel discussion focused on manufacturing. Led by Dan Swan and Kevin Speicher, senior partners at global management consulting firm McKinsey & Company, the event explored the nation’s current economic outlook and manufacturing trends while also featuring insight from local leaders.

With all the uncertainty surrounding supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, inflation and the looming threat of a recession, it’s a “scary” environment right now, Swan said.

“If you’re a supply chain executive, it’s been a pretty scary couple years to operate with it,” he said during his presentation. “That’s a pretty good synthesis, right?”

At the same time, Swan also recognized how this uncertainty has affected more than just leaders within the industry.

“You don’t have to be a manufacturing expert or a supply chain professional to have dealt with the challenges over the last few years,” he said.

Sharing statistics and data, Swan pointed to the United States’ current 8% inflation rate — an unprecedented amount for almost all workers in corporate America today. Consumer confidence, he said, is lower than it’s ever been, even in 2008.

While recent disruptions easily can be traced back to the COVID-19 pandemic, Swan pointed to other national and global effects on the supply chain within the last few years. Events like Brexit and the Russia-Ukraine war, climate disturbances such as hurricanes and the 2021 freeze-over in Texas, and other unpredictable circumstances like the Suez Canal blockage all have contributed to supply chain challenges.

To help companies try to cope with how to make sense of this going forward, Swan emphasized the importance of visibility when it comes to future-proofing the supply chain.

“For a hundred years, supply chain executives have talked about cost, quality and service, and how you get that balance. That will continue to be the case for the next hundred years,” Swan said. “But I think what we would argue is that there are other pieces that have changed this. If you haven’t looked at your network, it probably needs to be different now than it has historically.”

Specifically, Swan encouraged leaders to examine and understand which products have little to no options in terms of the sources of supply and which products have little to no options in terms of substitution. Having more visibility upstream can help minimize risk down the line, he said.

Swan also highlighted the importance of creating an atmosphere to support and retain employees. He highlighted a McKinsey survey that asked both employers and their employees what the latter valued most, and the responses were vastly different.

“You would’ve thought we were talking to two people that had never met,” he said. “The interesting thing about it was that employers went to the stuff we’ve always talked about — wages, benefits, job availability, some of the more transactional elements. But the employees went to things that were more at the core of what they’re doing. And this is especially acute in the younger generation. ‘Am I valued? Do I have opportunities to grow and develop into what I want to become?’”

Next-generation leadership could be the light at the end of the tunnel. Swan recognized Michigan’s historical strengths in manufacturing and current strengths with exporting and technological innovation, contributing to Michigan’s current high number of STEM graduates.

“How do we continue to get the next generation of leaders and inspire younger and younger people to be part of the Michigan economy?” he said. “How do we think about harnessing some of those skills around the STEM education and innovation experiences that we have?”

Locally, West Michigan companies have had to find answers to these kinds of questions and more. The event’s panel discussion featured insight from Brian Kraus, chief supply chain officer at Amway; Christina Keller, president and CEO of Cascade Engineering; and Mike Graham, senior vice president of supply chain at Meijer.

Keller and her team were able to find a solution to their labor shortages within the last couple years. They relocated 200 employees from a Texas-based temp staffing agency, brought them to the Grand Rapids region and paid for transportation and housing to fill the workforce gaps. According to Keller, some of the temp employees now have converted to permanent Michigan residents.

The company also continues to retain and strengthen all its employees during these uncertain times.

“From a talent perspective, we’ve worked for a long time on DEI, ESG and other types of support,” Keller said. “People want to have a purpose-driven organization, and we have to think differently about resources and pools of talent that we can tap into if we want to continue to grow.”

Kraus and Graham echoed appreciation for their own teams. For an essential business like Meijer, the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic led to empty shelves and empty distribution centers.

“I give a lot of credit to our team or the amount of flexibility that they showed during that time,” Graham said.

The panelists also explored the idea of automation, which Swan in his presentation alluded to as a contentious topic prior to the pandemic whereas automated technology today can fill gaps presented by labor shortages.

Looking ahead, Graham said Meijer is continuing to invest in manufacturing capacities and explore possibilities with automation as a result of the challenges brought on by the pandemic. The intent, he said, isn’t to replace team members but to ease the physically demanding work that manufacturing jobs often demand.

For Amway, Kraus said automation could be a key strategy for the company’s investment in its growth and in the local talent capabilities.

“We are looking at more integration and more investment in manufacturing and particularly in West Michigan,” Kraus said.

Although Swan and the panelists recognized the lack of a one-size-fits-all solution to supply chain challenges, they emphasized the impact of working together to boost resiliency going forward.

“I think it’s an important thing to continue to learn and make sure the supply chain continues to be top of mind for all of us,” Swan said.

This story can be found in the Oct. 31 issue of the Grand Rapids Business Journal. To get more stories like this delivered to your mailbox, subscribe here.