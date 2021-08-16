Ada-based M-Industries sells to Tekni-Plex

An Ada-based producer of container vented lining technology was acquired by a global packaging materials and medical products company.

Wayne, Pennsylvania-based Tekni-Plex and Ada-based M-Industries last week announced the former’s acquisition of the latter.

M-Industries will operate as part of Tri-Seal, the Tekni-Plex division specializing in closure liners and seals. Its offices, staff and manufacturing facility in Ada will remain in place.

M-Industries said it is one of only a few manufacturers worldwide that provide complex vented lining solutions for products that need air pressure regulation due to ingredients, filling methods and/or the way they are shipped and stored.

Karlis Mateus, founder and CEO of M-Industries, said he is pleased with the deal.

“The partners at M-Industries recognized that to achieve continued growth and development, we needed a strong, global, industry partner with similar values and strategy,” Mateus said. “We found that the team at Tekni-Plex shares our view of the market, people and values.”

Eldon Schaffer, CEO of Tekni-Plex consumer products division, said he is “proud” to have M-Industries come aboard.

“We are proud to have M-Industries join Tekni-Plex as we continue to strengthen our material science capabilities to help protect our customers’ brands and their products,” he said.

Brian Jacobi, Tri-Seal vice president and general manager for the Americas, said the “addition of M-Industries increases the global scope of solutions we can provide to customers, including venting expertise and technical packaging, which has great applications in the demanding e-commerce/home delivery channels.

“Both companies offer high-quality, niche products engineered to serve specific packaging applications,” he said.

This is the 16th acquisition for Tekni-Plex during the past five years.

M-Industries

Founded in 2011, M-Industries is a manufacturer of vented liners, closures and other solutions for the packaging industry. Venting allows sealed packages to regulate internal pressure, preventing container failure such as paneling, bloating and leakage caused by e-commerce, active ingredients, rapid altitude or temperature changes, and/or manufacturing methods.

Tri-Seal

Founded in 1946, Tri-Seal, a Tekni-Plex subsidiary, manufactures a broad range of closure liners, lidding and health care packaging in a variety of materials ranging from a one-piece induction seal to nine-layer extrusions and laminations. Tri-Seal’s global manufacturing footprint includes North America, South America, Europe and Southeast Asia.

Tekni-Plex

Founded in 1967, Tekni-Plex is a globally integrated company focused on developing and manufacturing packaging materials, medical compounds and precision-crafted medical tubing solutions, and a variety of packaging materials solutions.

Tekni-Plex supplies materials for the medical, pharmaceutical, personal care, household and industrial, and food and beverage markets.

The company employs 4,000 people at locations in Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Germany, India, Italy, Northern Ireland and the U.S.