ADAC Automotive and Ainstein form joint venture

ADAC Automotive and Ainstein are forming a joint venture called RADAC that will offer an integrated radar proximity sensor built from the ground up.

Cascade Township-based tier one automotive supplier ADAC Automotive and Lawrence, Kansas-based radar technology provider Ainstein said Thursday, Sept. 9, they are forming a new partnership as RADAC, which will be a side venture for the two companies.

The organizations said RADAC is a solution to the “endless agony” automakers endure while working with multiple vendors. RADAC will offer what the businesses believe is the only integrated radar proximity sensor built from the ground up.

RADAC will operate independently as a new radar technology tier one supplier and offer its products and services to the global automotive market. The RADAC team is already working on proximity access, object and blind spot detection automotive sensing projects for markets around the world.

“ADAC is excited to launch RADAC with our Ainstein partners — a technical and business joint venture focused on developing multiple uses for RADAR technology that have multiple functional and practical uses not yet applied in passenger vehicles,” said Jeff Dolbee, ADAC Automotive president. “ADAC and Ainstein will combine our unique expertise and strengths to develop the most advanced mechatronic solutions for the vehicles of today, tomorrow and beyond.”

Founder and CEO of Ainstein Zongbo Wang said the joint venture will aim to be a leader in the vehicle technology market.

“The automotive industry is embracing a new era of technology, which focuses on combining autonomy, safety and convenience into one simple package. Most of these features are enabled by new sensing technology,” he said. “Ainstein is one of the global leaders in next-generation radar technology. We’re proud to be part of these new opportunities that offer a better sensing experience and higher level of intelligence. We are super excited to start the joint venture with ADAC and offer the best mechatronics parts to OEMs that provide a better driving experience.”

Added Jeff Ackerman, ADAC executive vice president of global business development: “ADAC’s automotive know-how combined with Ainstein’s radar expertise will focus on reimagining access to the automotive mobility marketplace.”

Jack Prince, chief business development officer for RADAC, said “the combination of technical expertise, drive to execute and vision for the future of mobility” will allow RADAC to “see exceptional accomplishments in the commercialization of radar products.”

RADAC’s ultra-short-range proximity sensor focuses on three core elements that reduce the time, cost and communication required for integration of other current technologies on the market:

Contactless activation: Configurable presence detection or gesture recognition and selectable user preferences

Reliable recognition: Two feet on the ground, no unsafe kicking motions and performance in all environmental conditions

All-in-one sensor: Customizable programming for access, power opening, obstacle detection and parking assistance

RADAC is now offering demonstrations of its radar technology in person. To arrange for a demo, people can visit radac.com.