ADAC Automotive hires executive vice president and CFO

A locally based tier one automotive supplier hired an industry veteran to lead its finance and commercial teams.

Cascade Township-based ADAC Automotive said last week that it appointed Cristian Baretti as its new executive vice president and CFO. He will join ADAC’s executive team and report directly to Jeff Dolbee, ADAC Automotive president.

“Cristian brings a significant amount of experience (and) history of accomplishment, and we are excited to have him join ADAC as part of our team,” Dolbee said.

Baretti comes to ADAC after more than 20 years at Brembo S.p.A., a global disc brake technology and manufacturing company. Brembo supplies high-performance brake systems for all the major OEMs of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and motorbikes worldwide. Most recently, he served as the CFO of Brembo North America and held finance positions of increasing responsibility in Detroit, Los Angeles and Bergamo, Italy.

“I am very excited to be joining the ADAC Automotive team,” Baretti said. “I believe ADAC Automotive has a great business model, product expertise and talented management team that uniquely positions it to capitalize on the changing automotive environment. I look forward to this new opportunity and driving the future of ADAC to new heights.”

Baretti was born and raised in northern Italy and holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Reggio Emilia and Modena and the University of Bergamo. He is fluent in Italian, French and English.

ADAC Automotive

Founded in 1975, ADAC Automotive is a privately held, family-owned, tier-one automotive supplier that manufactures exterior and interior door handles with integrated electronics, exterior trim and exterior mirrors for the global automotive market.

ADAC employs 1,200 people at nine facilities throughout Michigan. Its five manufacturing locations have a footprint of more than 600,000 square feet.

The company’s partnership with WITTE Automotive GmbH of Germany and STRATTEC Security Corporation of Wisconsin in Vehicle Access Systems Technology, or VAST Automotive Group, provides a footprint in Europe, Asia, India and Brazil.

ADAC has two facilities in Mexico through a joint venture named ADAC STRATTEC de Mexico, or ASdM.

Collectively, VAST and ASdM have 12,000 employees globally and generate $1.6 billion in sales.