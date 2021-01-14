ADAC Automotive names new president

ADAC Automotive promoted its CFO to the position of president.

The Cascade Township-based tier-one automotive supplier said Monday that it promoted Jeff Dolbee to the role, effective Jan. 4.

In his new job, Dolbee will lead ADAC’s executive team and will be responsible for the company’s day-to-day functions, driving strategic initiatives and long-term growth and supporting the development of ADAC’s future leaders.

Prior to this promotion, Dolbee was ADAC’s CFO for eight years. Before that, he held executive leadership positions with Demmer Corp., SMR Automotive Systems, Optera Technology and Herman Miller.

“During Jeff’s time as CFO, he positioned ADAC for financial success that allowed the company to remain steady through the COVID crisis,” ADAC Automotive CEO Jim Teets said. “His efforts will be a foundation of our future growth. I am proud of his past work and excited to see the company grow under his leadership.”

Teets has been with ADAC for 28 years and had served as its president and CEO for the past 12 years. He will continue in his role as CEO, leading the company’s long-term strategic activities and M&A and also will assume the position of board chair, overseeing family and board of director governance.

Currently, Dolbee is on the CFO Council of the Original Equipment Suppliers Association and is a member of the Michigan Association of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of CPAs. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting from Western Michigan University’s Haworth College of Business.

Dolbee and his family volunteer regularly at the Humane Society of Grand Rapids and are past chairs of the annual the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation walk.

ADAC Automotive

Founded in 1975, ADAC Automotive is a privately held, family-owned, tier-one automotive supplier that manufactures exterior and interior door handles with integrated electronics, exterior trim and exterior mirrors for the global automotive market.

ADAC employs 1,200 people in seven facilities throughout Michigan. Its four manufacturing locations have a footprint of over 550,000 square feet.

The company’s partnership with WITTE Automotive GmbH of Germany and STRATTEC Security Corporation of Wisconsin in Vehicle Access Systems Technology, or VAST Automotive Group, provides a footprint in Europe, Asia, India and Brazil.

ADAC has two facilities in Mexico through a joint venture named ADAC STRATTEC de Mexico, or ASdM. Collectively, VAST and ASdM have 12,000 employees globally and generate $1.6 billion in sales.