American Seating announces two executive moves

The leadership at Grand Rapids-based American Seating — a manufacturer of passenger seating for city service buses, light rails and motor coaches — recently changed.

Edward Clark, longtime chief executive officer and chairman of the board, is now serving as the company’s chairman. Thomas Bush, American Seating’s previous president and chief operating officer, was appointed as the company’s CEO.

Clark served as the CEO and chairman of the board of directors since 1986. According to Mercantile Bank Corporation, Clark serves on its board of directors. He is a member on the board of trustees of the Grand Valley State University Foundation, and he also is the chairman of the Membership Committee of the Grand Valley State University Foundation.

As the president and CEO of American Seating, Bush will serve on the board, lead the company’s development of short- and long-term strategies, and manage the company’s overall resources and operations.

Throughout his more than 29 years at American Seating, Bush has taken on numerous roles. He served as the president and COO for more than 13 years. Prior to that, he was the company’s executive vice president and chief financial officer. Bush began as the director of finance and financial manager at the company in 1991.