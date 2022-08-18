Amway cares for community

Hundreds of Amway employees gave back to West Michigan for this year’s companywide volunteer event.

Ada-based health and wellness company Amway recently announced the outcome of its three-day employee volunteer event: Amway Cares. Over 400 Amway employees served 17 Kent County nonprofits from Aug. 9-12. This was the company’s largest volunteer event since the COVID-19 pandemic, clocking in over 2,700 volunteer hours.

Employees supported 24 projects, including yard maintenance, assembling a playground and packing meals for community distribution.

“One of the traits that has always made Amway shine is our commitment to those around us,” said Brian Kraus, chief supply chain officer, Amway. “The Amway Cares volunteer experience gave us the chance to re-energize our employees and get back to the company’s community-focused roots. This is the best of Amway.”

This year’s nonprofits that benefited from Amway Cares were:

Children’s Advocacy Center of Kent County

Community Food Club

Dégagé Ministries

Family Promise of Grand Rapids

Feeding America West Michigan

Hispanic Center of Western Michigan

Kent County Parks

Meals on Wheels Western Michigan

Home Repairs Services of Kent County

New City Neighbors

North Kent Connect

Plainsong Farm & Ministry

SECOM Resource Center

Special Olympics Michigan

Storehouse

United Methodist Community House

YMCA Camp Manitou-Li

The majority of volunteers came from Amway’s Ada-based manufacturing facilities. Employees from all three manufacturing shifts were given the option to serve during the event.

In addition to the Amway Cares event, more than 300 Amway employees have served at a variety of volunteer projects this summer. That number will continue to grow as employees continue to serve locally through the rest of the year.

Amway is a multilevel marketing company that sells health, beauty and home care products.