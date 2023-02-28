Amway reports decline in 2022 sales

While direct-selling indicated some growth, Amway’s overall sales for 2022 saw a dip from 2021.

The Ada-based manufacturer and direct-selling company reported $8.1 billion in sales from last year. This represents an overall decline from $8.9 billion in 2021 — a figure which had placed Amway at the top of Direct Selling News’ Global 100 list for 2022 based on 2021 revenue.

According to Amway, the strength of the U.S. dollar, the sale of nondirect-selling entity Metagenics Inc. and the ceasing of operations in Russia last March contributed to the decline.

On a constant currency basis, sales for Amway’s direct-selling business were up 1% and indicated a third consecutive year of growth.

Despite the overall sales decline, the company highlighted specific growth in several of its top markets, including Mainland China, South Korea, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam.

For Amway CEO Milind Pant, the company’s commitment to providing customers with health and wellness solutions remains its focus.

“Health and wellness is infused in everything we do, which shows in our category sales,” Pant said in a release. “In 2022, our Nutrilite brand accounted for more than 50% of global sales, representing growth of 8% for the Nutrition category. In addition, our healthy beauty category, featuring Artistry skincare and makeup, includes botanicals grown on our organic farms.”

In terms of its global markets, Amway cited its direct-selling business model and the work of its Amway Business Owners (ABOs) for strong 2022 sales in Mainland China — the company’s largest market. Specifically, Amway said its ABOs helped provide health and wellness solutions such as exercise clubs and morning nutrition solutions for customers.

The Amway team in South Korea also achieved success by modernizing an opportunity with 25Cent Ride, a virtual bike riding experience which connects people through a complete fitness program. According to Pant, 25Cent Ride engaged over 38,000 ABOs and enabled customers to log more than 14 million cycling miles in its first year.

In addition, Amway said Taiwan, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Vietnam continued their growth trajectories due to consumer demand for the company’s products and key relationships between ABOs and their customers.

In 2022, Amway also opened its Singapore Business Innovation Hub, signaling the growing demand for products and tailored solutions in the company’s Asia markets.

Going forward, Amway said it will continue to invest in its ABO-led communities plus its manufacturing operations here in West Michigan.

“In 2023, we will complete a $35 million investment in nutrition manufacturing in our hometown and continue the revitalization of Amway’s Ada world headquarters that began in 2022 and is scheduled for completion in 2025,” Pant said.