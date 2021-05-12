Andronaco Industries hosting job fair

Express Employment Professionals of Grand Rapids is partnering on a career fair to fill 15 jobs at Andronaco Industries.

Express Pros said it is partnering with Andronaco to host a job fair from noon-4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Andronaco Industries production facility at 4855 Broadmoor Ave. SE in Kentwood.

Interviews will be held on-site, and immediate job offers will be given.

Andronaco Industries is hiring for first shift positions in a variety of different areas, including assembly, machine operation, press operation, maintenance and shipping and receiving.

Pay ranges starts at $15 per hour for production and $18 for maintenance with competitive bonuses, benefits, raises and numerous growth opportunities, Express Pros said. All positions are long-term, evaluation hire.

“We are looking forward to this event at Andronaco,” said Janis Petrini, owner of Express Pros of Grand Rapids. “They are a top employer in the Grand Rapids area, and we are excited to be able to connect people with good, long-term jobs. Anyone with some manufacturing experience looking to take their career to the next step should consider attending this event.”

Interested candidates can stop by the job fair and be prepared to interview right away. Those who are not able to attend the job fair but are interested in working at Andronaco Industries should contact Express Employment Professionals at (616) 281-0611 to conduct a phone interview or apply online.

Andronaco Industries has been in business for over 25 years and has multiple manufacturing plants in West Michigan, in addition to plants in Texas and France. The company makes high-quality, fluid-handling piping and sealing products for the chemical, pharmaceutical and ultra-pure related industries.

Those planning on attending are encouraged to RSVP online.