Angstrom Technology shuffles leadership to capture spike in global cleanroom demand

A West Michigan-based cleanroom designer and builder has shuffled its executive leadership as it seeks to capture a spike in demand brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Private equity-backed Angstrom Technology Ltd., a portfolio company of New York-based ASGARD Partners & Co. since late 2020, has named Tom Chowaniec as its new global CEO to head the company’s Michigan operations as well as multiple U.K.-based locations.

Chowaniec succeeds former President and CEO Matt Isard, who has focused on growing the company’s West Michigan presence and will stay on with Angstrom in a sales leadership role. Isard also will maintain his seat on the company’s board of directors.

Chowaniec comes to Angstrom Technology with more than 30 years of professional experience leading global sales and service teams at GE Healthcare, Cardinal Health, Leica Microsystems and Agiliti Health.

Chowaniec told the Business Journal that Angstrom has “tremendous opportunities” right now for both local and global growth.

“We just recently integrated our two U.K. cleanroom acquisitions under the Angstrom Technology brand. So now we have a global growth engine primed to address the nearly $7 billion global demand for cleanrooms,” Chowaniec said.

According to business consulting firm Grand View Research, the COVID-19 pandemic has influenced the cleanroom market — which spiked at a value of $4 billion in 2020 — based on the growing need for contamination-free environments. Angstrom specializes in manufacturing and maintaining cleanrooms for a range of sectors, including automotive and life sciences.

Angstrom has sought to keep up with the market’s growth by boosting its own capacity. The company completed multiple acquisitions in recent years, including both Connect 2 Cleanrooms and Specific Environments Ltd. in early 2022. Both companies are based in the U.K.

Looking ahead, Chowaniec said he hopes to channel this momentum into hiring more employees in the Grand Rapids area and in other parts of the U.S., U.K. and elsewhere.

Angstrom leadership said Chowaniec has an accomplished track record in customer service, professional development for employees, and acquiring and integrating new businesses.

“We believe he is the ideal global CEO to lead Angstrom’s next chapter of growth and success, as we continue to expand our portfolio in the cleanroom market through global acquisitions,” Isard said in a statement.

ASGARD acquired a controlling interest in Angstrom in late 2020, setting the company on a path to expand its presence globally and roll up what Isard previously called a fragmented cleanroom industry.

“There are a lot of different players in the industry, and it seems to be that no two cleanroom providers are the same,” Isard told MiBiz a year ago. “Everyone seems to have their own unique spin to the business or industry. We do see an opportunity to consolidate and start to roll up some of these smaller to mid-size companies and basically buy their book of business, add our process and procedures to them and try to increase our footprint as Angstrom.”