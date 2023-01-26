As auto shops struggle to get chips, broken cars sit waiting for months

When the transmission control module on Jordan Gray’s 2017 Ford Focus gave up the ghost, he never dreamed he’d end up forfeiting the car altogether — and certainly not for want of a semiconductor chip.

Gray’s sedan broke down in late 2021. He took it to Tom Holzer Ford in Farmington Hills, where he said they gave him two options: Buy an entire transmission system, or wait six to 10 months for the back-ordered chip.

Because the part for his model year wasn’t under recall or covered by warranty, he’d have to pay out of pocket.

