Aspen Surgical acquires Stork

Aspen Surgical Products acquired a company that will provide a platform for growth in the obstetrics and gynecology categories.

Caledonia-based Aspen Surgical said Monday that it acquired Stork, a division of Briggs Healthcare that makes labor and delivery products.

Founded in 1958, the Stork line of products includes branded sterile disposable obstetric products, such as the PlastiBell Disposable Circumcision Device, the Amnihook Amniotic Membrane Perforator, the Double-Grip Umbilical Cord Clamp, the Umbilical Cord Clamp Clipper, the U-Bag Pediatric Urine Collection Bag and the Ready-Rolled FootPrinter.

The acquisition of Stork strengthens Aspen’s existing portfolio of medical and surgical disposables sold into the acute care market, Aspen said.

“The Stork branded products have been a market leader in the labor and delivery space for over 50 years,” said Jason Krieser, CEO of Aspen. “The line fits very well with our current operational and commercial infrastructure, and we believe it is a sound platform for future growth in the obstetrics and gynecology space.

“Including Stork, we have completed five acquisitions in the last 18 months. This, along with our internal manufacturing investments, commercial enhancements and new product introductions, has helped us improve and expand our portfolio, providing more value to both our distribution partners and our end-user customers.”