Aspen Surgical Products acquires BlueMed Medical Supplies

Aspen Surgical acquired a maker of disposable shoe covers and other personal protective products.

Caledonia-based Aspen Surgical said Wednesday that it acquired St. Laurent, Quebec-based BlueMed Medical Supplies.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

BlueMed products are used in health care, pharmaceutical and lab facilities. Aspen said the acquisition strengthens its broad portfolio of surgical disposables and patient and staff safety products sold in the acute care market.

“BlueMed is a highly synergistic fit for Aspen in terms of manufacturing and commercial operations,” said Jason Krieser, CEO of Aspen. “Coming shortly after our acquisitions of both Precept Medical and Protek Medical, the BlueMed offering further enhances our portfolio of high-quality products that address infection prevention in the acute care environment at a time when reducing cross-contamination has never been more important.”

Michel Kassar, president of BlueMed, said his team is “very excited to join forces with Aspen and contribute over a decade of product and automation development in the shoe cover business.”

“Our complementary businesses will create a stronger and more diversified offering across a wide spectrum of industries, and (it) solidifies our presence as a North American leader in the PPE business,” he said.

Aspen Surgical

Founded in 1999, Aspen Surgical is a manufacturer of surgical disposables focused on improving patient and health care provider safety and efficiency in the hospital and surgery center environment.

The company’s portfolio includes Bard-Parker blades and scalpels, Precept personal protective equipment, Protek probe covers and needle guides, surgical marking pens, orthopedic positioners, basic wound care and instrument care products.

Aspen has facilities in Caledonia; Las Piedras, Puerto Rico; Coralville, Iowa; and Agua Prieta, Mexico, with manufacturing capabilities including injection molding, sewing, ultrasonic welding, die cutting, automated assembly and packaging, as well as blade stamping, grinding and finishing.

The company’s products are sold through a corporate accounts team working with a field sales organization, along with a distributor and kit-packer network.

Aspen is backed by Audax Private Equity.

BlueMed Medical Supplies

Founded in 2010, BlueMed manufactures and distributes medical supplies to the public and private sectors.

Its BlueMed branded shoe covers are used in the pharmaceutical, medical, dental, food processing, industrial, clean rooms and other industries concerned with contamination.