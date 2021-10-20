Association hosting West Michigan Suppliers Night

Metal forming industry suppliers will showcase their capabilities and present the latest technologies at an upcoming event in Hudsonville.

The fifth annual West Michigan Suppliers Night, hosted by the Precision Metalforming Association (PMA) West Michigan District, is set to be held from 1-6 p.m. Nov. 9 at The Pinnacle Center, at 3330 Highland Drive in Hudsonville, after being postponed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are very excited to bring back our Suppliers Night after a tough year,” said Andrew Galardi, PMA West Michigan program chair and senior vice president, Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Grand Rapids. “Having had to postpone the event in 2020 due to COVID, we used the time to consider requests to hold the event at a more central location. The Pinnacle Center was selected as a middle-ground location between Grand Rapids and the Lakeshore. We expect a strong turnout, in part due to the venue’s convenient accessibility from throughout the region.”

Suppliers Night connects manufacturers with suppliers and service providers to the stamping, fabricating, spinning, slide forming and roll forming companies in the region.

“Manufacturing is thriving in western Michigan,” said Jeff Umlor, PMA West Michigan District chair and director of engineering at Walker Tool & Die. “We anticipate a sold-out exhibit floor featuring more than 60 suppliers, with 200 attendees visiting the event. Manufacturers should not pass up this great opportunity to meet and talk with a diverse cross-section of suppliers.”

The West Michigan District Suppliers Night comes on the heels of a year during which funds were raised at various events, including spring and summer golf outings, to educate the next generation of industry talent and strengthen Michigan manufacturers’ voices in Washington, D.C.

The upcoming Suppliers Night is designed for a range of manufacturing industry personnel, including business owners and managers, plant managers, shop forepersons, engineers and sales executives.

Registration is free for attendees. Suppliers can sign up at the same link.

PMA

PMA is a trade association representing the $137 billion metal forming industry of North America — an industry that creates precision metal products using stamping, fabricating, spinning, slide-forming and roll-forming technologies and other value-added processes. Its more than 850 member companies also include suppliers of equipment, materials and services to the industry. PMA offers advocacy, networking, statistics, the PMA Educational Foundation, FABTECH tradeshows, and the MetalForming and 3D Metal Printing magazines.