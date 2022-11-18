Auto backlog might actually protect Michigan in recession

The supply chain woes that have hammered the automotive industry for the past couple years could have an unexpected upside: saving Michigan from the worst of an impending recession.

That’s a key takeaway from the University of Michigan’s annual economic forecast, which predicts a “mild recession” in the U.S. within the next 18 months as the Federal Reserve continues hiking up the interest rate to combat inflation.

Recessions are historically unkind to Michigan because its largest industry is automotive, and car buyers will put off a purchase if money gets tight or even when they’re just worried. But the backlog of vehicle orders due to the microchip shortage and production disruptions has led to sustained demand, according to the Michigan Economic Outlook for 2023-24, released Thursday.

