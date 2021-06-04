Autocam Medical building new $60M headquarters in Kentwood

A global contract manufacturer of precision surgical and medical components and devices is investing $60 million through 2024 to build a new global headquarters and manufacturing facility in Kentwood.

Kentwood-based manufacturer Autocam Medical said Wednesday that it is investing $60 million through 2024 to expand its manufacturing footprint and capability in West Michigan with a new 100,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and global headquarters at Broadmoor Avenue and 36th Street in Kentwood, which will house state-of-the-art equipment and technology built to Autocam Medical specifications and proprietary processes.

The new facility will be ready for occupancy in January. The company will continue to operate its existing manufacturing facility in Kentwood and plans to use its current headquarters for activities that focus on continuous improvement.

Autocam Medical doubled its revenue and employment in Kentwood during the past five years.

President and CEO John C. Kennedy said Autocam chose to continue expanding in West Michigan because of the availability of a skilled workforce.

“We decided to locate this new plant in West Michigan because even in a tight labor market, we have been able to find highly qualified team members,” Kennedy said. “We believe the workforce here has allowed us to develop advanced technology that brings cost-effective solutions to our customers, therefore enabling us to be among the best medical device contract manufacturers in the world.”

The new plant expansion is expected to create 250 jobs. The company already has started the hiring process and expects to increase those efforts significantly during the next year, adding skilled machinists, engineers and technicians. Most of these positions will be hourly, and the company provides training opportunities to all associates. The average hourly associate at Autocam Medical earns nearly $58,000 annually, plus benefits, including quarterly incentives, a 401(k) match of $3,000 and a premium-free health plan that rewards employees for positive lifestyle choices. Additionally, employees can expect a clean, air-conditioned environment outfitted with leading-edge equipment, as well as a culture that trusts and respects every individual, Autocam said.

“We have built the company around the value of investing in our people and their growth,” Kennedy said. “The company’s success is due to the knowledge that the employees bring to Autocam Medical every day.”

In addition to the comprehensive compensation package offered by the company, employees are encouraged to continue their education and training with Autocam Medical’s training partners, Grand Rapids Community College, Grand Valley State University, Ferris State University and Western Michigan University.

“We are excited about our expansion here in West Michigan and appreciate our partnership with the city of Kentwood in making Kentwood attractive for this investment,” Kennedy said.

Autocam Medical

Founded in 1993, Autocam Medical is a global contract manufacturer of precision-machined drill bits, drivers, screws, plates, cutting tools and other complex, highly engineered surgical implants, instruments and handpieces, as well as other device components. Its specialties include CNC milling, turning and cutter grinding.

The company is a supplier to top medical device manufacturers in the orthopedics; spine; robotics; ophthalmology; vascular; ear, nose and throat; general surgical equipment; and diagnostics categories.

Autocam Medical is ISO 13485:2016 certified and is an FDA-registered facility.

In addition to its facilities in Kentwood, Autocam has operations in Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Plymouth, Massachusetts; Suzhou, China; and Indaiatuba, Brazil.