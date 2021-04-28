Autocam Medical commits to GRow1000 youth employment program

Autocam Medical said it will hire up to 10 young people as part of the city of Grand Rapids’ GRow1000 summer job program.

The Kentwood-based maker of precision, surgical and medical components and devices said Tuesday that it will participate in the GRow1000 Employment Program. First introduced by the city of Grand Rapids in 2020, the summer program aims to provide 1,000 young people with paid work experience.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to help mentor Grand Rapids’ next generation of talent,” said Kristy White, Autocam Medical’s human resource director. “We hope that participants walk away from this experience with the fundamental skills needed to be productive members of the workforce, as well as a greater understanding of the exciting career opportunities that are available right here in Grand Rapids.”

Autocam Medical is one of more than 45 area businesses and organizations that have agreed to mentor young adults and introduce them to real-world work environments. In addition to the 120 hours of on-the-job experience they will receive, participants will have the opportunity to earn between $1,600 and $2,000 over six weeks from June 14 to July 23.

Autocam Medical agreed to bring on 10 students through the GRow1000 program, in addition to its seven interns and several students already joining the company for summer break.

Applicants must be residents of the city of Grand Rapids, be eligible to work in the U.S. and be between the ages of 15 and 24 as of June 14 to participate in the city program. Those hoping for placement with Autocam Medical, however, must be 18 to 24 years old.

Young people interested in participating in the program must apply online by Friday. Mandatory paid training begins May 18.

Autocam Medical

Autocam Medical is a global contract manufacturer of precision-machined drill bits; drivers; screws; plates; cutting tools; and other complex, highly engineered surgical implants, instruments, handpieces and device components.

Its clients make instruments and devices used in procedures on the foot and ankle, hand and wrist, hip and knee, shoulder and elbow, and spine, as well as ophthalmology and craniomaxillofacial procedures.

The company — which has facilities in the U.S., China and Brazil — offers a value-added approach to high-precision manufacturing with specialties in CNC milling, turning and cutter grinding.

The company is ISO 13485:2016 certified and is an FDA-registered facility.