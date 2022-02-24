Autocam Medical makes organizational changes

1 of 2

A longtime executive at a local manufacturing company is retiring, and the company has hired his replacement.

Kentwood-based Autocam Medical, which is a contract manufacturer of medical devices and components, said last week after a 32-year career with the company, Tom O’Mara, executive vice president, will retire at the end of the year.

The company hired Sara McMurray as vice president of sales and marketing to succeed O’Mara. Autocam Medical said O’Mara will remain in an advisory role with the company after he retires to ensure a successful transition.

O’Mara

O’Mara began his career with Autocam Corporation; he served as its first sales and marketing manager and ultimately became an integral part of the executive team. He led Autocam’s sales growth from about $15 million in 1989 to almost $400 million in 2005. In 2007, he took over leadership of business development for Autocam Medical, a division of Autocam Corporation, and led the medical device manufacturer’s growth from $15 million in 2007 to an expected $170 million in 2022.

“Tom has been responsible for Autocam Medical’s significant growth throughout the years,” said John C. Kennedy, president and CEO of Autocam Medical. “He possesses a keen ability to cultivate strong relationships with people while driving strategic growth. We are incredibly grateful for his leadership and appreciate his willingness to remain involved as an adviser.”

O’Mara said he is grateful to Autocam Medical and the Kennedy family.

“I am proud and incredibly blessed to have had the opportunity to represent the Kennedy family and the hardworking associates of both Autocam Corporation and Autocam Medical throughout the past 32 years,” he said. “As I take a step back from my full-time role, I look forward to supporting the business as an adviser while enjoying more time with my family, especially my wife, Darcy, who has been incredibly supportive throughout my career.”

McMurray

McMurray joins the company with 23 years of sales and management experience in manufacturing.

Prior to joining Autocam Medical, she built sales organizations and led expansions into new markets, including aerospace, agriculture, defense and medical. She also guided the assessments of strategic merger and acquisition opportunities.

She most recently was director of sales and marketing at Lansing-based Premier Thermal Solutions from 2018-22.

McMurray is a board member of the Aerospace Industry Association of Michigan and a member of Women in Manufacturing.

“I am very excited to join the Autocam Medical team,” she said. “I look forward to building on the company’s impressive success and bringing my passion and perspective to the team as we work to achieve the company’s aggressive growth plans.”

O’Mara said Autocam is “elated” to have McMurray join the team.

“I have known her for years and am confident that she will be a valuable asset to Autocam Medical,” he said. “I look forward to working with her to ensure a seamless transition.”

Kennedy said “the future of Autocam Medical is bright” with McMurray on the team.

“We thrilled that Sara has accepted the role of vice president of sales and marketing,” he said. “We look forward to adding her experience and perspective to the executive team and will ensure a smooth transition over the next eight months.”