Autocam Medical seeking dozens of CNC machinists

A contract manufacturer of precision surgical and medical components and devices is looking to hire dozens of full-time CNC machinists.

Autocam Medical said this week it is seeking new CNC machinist employees to work the night shift at its Kentwood location, from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Monday through Friday.

The company will provide a shift pay differential for these positions that increases the employee’s hourly base wage by 10%.

Applicants are required to have four or more years of CNC experience. They also must be capable of setting up and operating single and/or multiple spindle machines, as well as monitoring and controlling the quality of machining practices by utilizing process control tools. Proficiency in maintaining production procedures and working within the expected quality standards and established efficiencies also are necessary.

“As our sales have continued to accelerate, so has our need for CNC machinists,” said Kristy White, human resources manager for Autocam Medical. “While there may be similar opportunities out there, the work environment and benefits that we are offering for these positions really sets us apart.”

Autocam Medical offers “a generous compensation package, including a premium-free health plan that rewards employees for positive lifestyle choices,” as well as vision insurance, dental insurance, quarterly incentives, a 401(K) match of $3,000 and tuition reimbursement.

More information and a link to apply are at autocam-medical.com/careers.