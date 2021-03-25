Automated Machine Systems launching $1.5M expansion

An automation systems manufacturer is investing nearly $1.5 million to expand its facility in Georgetown Township.

Automated Machine Systems (AMS), a designer, engineer and manufacturer of automated equipment and systems for the wood pallet and material handling industries, is investing $1,479,554 to expand an existing facility in Georgetown Township, Lakeshore Advantage announced Tuesday.

Lakeshore Advantage, a local economic development organization, connected the company with local resources to support its growth.

“Automated Machine Systems is an excellent case of (a company) with a great idea expanding and providing high-skilled jobs in West Michigan,” said Jennifer Owens, Lakeshore Advantage president. “We serve primary employers, from startup companies to fully mature, because we know today’s entrepreneurs will be tomorrow’s base employers. We are honored to support the exponential growth of this automation solutions provider over the years.”

The 35,000-square-foot expansion to the facility in the Georgetown Industrial Center will allow AMS to centralize and expand its manufacturing infrastructure and continue to grow the company. The company also is investing in capital equipment and other supplies.

AMS currently employs over 100 people and is expecting to add another 10-12 employees as a result of the expansion.

“This expansion project is the next step of development for AMS and will produce great opportunities for increased efficiency and growth for many years to come,” said Kris Chayer, president of AMS. “As a proud member of the community, we are excited for this and look forward to being able to continue and even increase our participation in the local economy.”

Georgetown Township unanimously approved support for the project in the form of a 12-year industrial facilities tax exemption.

“We appreciate Automated Machine Systems’ presence here and commitment to our community and are pleased to provide support for their expansion and investment in their facility,” said Jim Wierenga, Georgetown Township supervisor.

Automated Machine Systems

Founded in 1997 by a local entrepreneur as a sales and engineering firm with a single employee, AMS began manufacturing in 2004.

Throughout its 20-plus year history, AMS has occupied several locations, all within a mile of each other in Georgetown Township.

The company has key suppliers, partners and more based in the area.

When AMS built the 41,000-square-foot facility at its current location in 2015, the company employed 35 people. In 2017, it added 25,000 square feet to the facility. Each of these improvements was projected to increase its staff by 20 people. The company exceeded that expectation by double each time.