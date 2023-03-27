Auxo adds to Precision Products Group platform with deal for Ohio-based niche manufacturer

GRAND RAPIDS — Private equity firm Auxo Investment Partners has added to a platform of manufacturing companies with a recent deal for Ohio-based Saylor Technical Products LLC.

Saylor Technical Products is a maker of flexible wire and hose protection products and specialty cords and tapes for a diverse customer base in the antique automotive, aerospace, wire and cable, and electrical markets. The company’s products are intended to insulate and hold in place electrical components and wire harnesses.

The acquisition, which closed in December but was announced this week, builds on a platform of niche manufacturers operating under Auxo’s Precision Products Group Inc. (PPG) platform. PPG also includes Indiana-based Breyden Products Inc. and Paramount Tube and Ohio-based Euclid Medical Products.

