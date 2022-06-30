Auxo Investment Partners acquires Breyden Products

A local private equity firm recently acquired a supplier to the defense and aerospace markets.

Grand Rapids-based Auxo Investment Partners last week said it acquired Columbia City, Indiana-based Breyden Products Inc., which will operate under the Precision Products Group (PPG) platform and brand that is part of Auxo’s portfolio.

PPG is the parent company of Paramount Tube — a manufacturer of industrial tubing — as well as Euclid Medical Products. This is PPG’s first acquisition under the ownership of Auxo.

Breyden Products manufactures military-specification braided lacing tapes, twines, cords and sleeving used to secure and protect electrical components in the electric motor, defense and aerospace markets.

“The Breyden team is beyond excited about the partnership with Auxo, PPG and their portfolio of world-class manufacturers,” said Mike Zuber, vice president of sales for Breyden Products. “Our deep and long-standing relationships with leading channel partners will support the continued growth and diversification of PPG in the aerospace, defense and electrical markets.”

Added Chad Heathco, CEO of Precision Products Group: “We are thrilled to add Mike and the Breyden team to our growing PPG portfolio of specialty manufacturers. By bringing Breyden and our Paramount Tube division together under one roof, we will be able to provide the electric motor, defense and aerospace markets with an unprecedented product offering that leverages deep manufacturing expertise and material know-how.”

Auxo said the combination of Breyden and PPG’s Paramount Tube division is expected to expand opportunities and market share in the electric motor market.

Paramount Tube makes mission-critical, small diameter spiral-wound and extruded tubular products. Applications include components for electric motors, transformers, fuses, automotive, single-dosage medications, pharmaceutical packaging, eco-friendly consumer packaging and military ordnances.

“The acquisition of Breyden expands Paramount Tube’s portfolio of offerings, which enables our team to better serve our customers by providing a deeper and broader product line of custom solutions,” said Tim Shaw, vice president of sales and marketing at Paramount Tube. “We look forward to maximizing the value and benefits that this combination brings to existing and new customers.”

Jeff Helminski, Auxo co-founder and managing partner, said he is confident in the deal.

“From the moment we met Mike and Jay, we were immediately impressed with Breyden’s unique manufacturing capabilities, customer-focused culture and dominant market position,” he said. “It’s clear the company’s values are closely aligned with ours — and its success has been driven by the leadership team’s unrelenting pursuit of excellence and customer service. We’re excited to honor the legacy they have built and support them in leveraging their unique capabilities to expand their global footprint both organically and acquisitively.”

Advisers and lenders on the transaction included Miller Johnson, Barnes & Thornburg, BDO USA, Marsh & McLennan, Aon, Krauter & Co., Thomas Brady & Associates, Mercantile Bank of Michigan and Greyrock Capital.