Axis Automation to invest nearly $6M in West Michigan growth

An automation solutions provider in Walker plans to expand its team and operations in the region.

Axis Automation on Wednesday, Dec. 7, announced plans to invest $5.7 million for a business expansion project in collaboration with The Right Place and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC).

According to the company, the project will grow the team and create up to 50 jobs for the region as supported by a $500,000 Jobs Ready Michigan program grant.

“Continuing our growth in Michigan enables us to confidently invest in our team and facilities, which, at the end of the day, support our customers and mission,” said Ryan Ruster, lead project manager at Axis. “The MEDC and The Right Place have both been very supportive of Axis, and we are grateful for the partnership.”

Axis Automation was established in Walker in 2015 and works to integrate custom factory automation equipment for various industries, including automotive, medical, food and beverage, consumer goods and aerospace. The company opted to expand in Michigan instead of at a competing job site in Illinois.

Jennifer Wangler, vice president of technology at The Right Place and project lead, said her team is excited to see Axis continue to grow its presence in Michigan.

“Axis Automation is an incredibly experienced team of manufacturing and technology integration professionals,” Wangler said. “Their decision to stay in the area helps us continue our work of advancing manufacturers through technology integration and establishing our region as the next tech hub of the Midwest.”

Various public leaders have voiced their support for the project. Walker Mayor Gary Carey Jr. pointed to Axis’ strong history of innovation and productivity here in the region.

“Axis Automation is adding to a growing list of diverse manufacturing and service businesses that call our Northridge industrial park home,” Carey said. “These new jobs and capital investment in our city provide the fuel that drives the thriving Walker economy.”

Rep. Carol Glanville said Axis’ expansion represents a strong comeback for Michigan, a state that “has historically been the heart and soul of manufacturing in the U.S.” Sen. Mark Huizenga also said the project will enhance Michigan’s leadership in automation and manufacturing.

The project will contribute to the MEDC’s goal of growing advanced manufacturing and technology solutions in the state. The corporation launched an Industry 4.0 initiative in 2020 to ensure half of Michigan’s small and midsized manufacturers are prepared to adopt the 4.0 technologies by 2025.

In addition, Axis Automation’s project reflects the MEDC and state of Michigan’s goal to provide more opportunities for STEM training and workforce capabilities.

“This is welcome news for Walker — and all of Michigan — because it speaks to our state’s increasing momentum as a leader in innovative manufacturing,” Glanville said.