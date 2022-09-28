Bay Logistics to break ground on Coopersville facility

A new 200,000-square-foot warehouse is coming to Coopersville.

Bay Logistics plans to host a groundbreaking at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, for its new Cold Distribution Center, 275 N. 68th St. in Coopersville.

The project is slated to be operational July 1, 2023.

Pioneer Construction is leading the project. Cost of the project was not disclosed.

A new warehouse for a large logistics company in West Michigan should not come as a surprise. Industrial real estate space in West Michigan is tight, with a vacancy rate of 3% in the second quarter, according to JLL. Through the second quarter, year-to-date industrial real estate space gains were 2.6 million square feet.

“Given the historically tight vacancy, we can expect to see owner-occupied expansions continue moving forward,” a JLL report read. “The construction pipeline should grow further, as new Class A warehouse space is highly sought after in the market as demand outpaces supply.”

Based in Grand Rapids, Bay Logistics has eight distribution centers in Michigan, as well as locations in Indiana, Arizona and Mexico.

Along with its food and grocery logistics operations, the family-owned Bay Logistics also operates in flammable chemicals, office furniture, automotive, aerospace, book publishing, non-ferrous metals and plastic resin, among other industries.